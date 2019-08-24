Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3, North Sound, Antigua

Ishant Sharma’s spell and some reckless batting from West Indies put India in command of the first Test at North Sound, Antigua. The Windies lost five wickets in the final session of Day 2 as they reeled at 189/8 in their first innings at stumps on , trailing the visitors by 108 runs. Ishant took three wickets in his final three overs of the day to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in the format. Earlier, India made 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)