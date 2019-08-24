﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3, North Sound, Antigua

Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3, North Sound, Antigua

Ishant Sharma's five-wicket haul left West Indies (WI) facing a substantial first-innings deficit as India (IND) took control of the first Test at North Sound, Antigua. Catch live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3 here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3, North Sound, Antigua
Ishant Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli the dismissal of Kemar Roach during the second day of the first Test between West Indies and India at North Sound, Antigua on Friday (August 23).
AP
Live Cricket Score, West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3, North Sound, Antigua
outlookindia.com
2019-08-24T18:48:47+0530

Ishant Sharma’s spell and some reckless batting from West Indies put India in command of the first Test at North Sound, Antigua. The Windies lost five wickets in the final session of Day 2 as they reeled at 189/8 in their first innings at stumps on Friday, trailing the visitors by 108 runs. Ishant took three wickets in his final three overs of the day to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in the format. Earlier, India made 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3 here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ishant Sharma Antigua India national cricket team West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 Cricket Sports
Next Story : Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas As Pro-Democracy Protests Take Violent Turn Again
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters