West Ham Loan Jesse Lingard From Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season. (More Football News)

West Ham have reportedly agreed to cover Lingard's wages for the duration of his time at London Stadium and pay a £1.5million fee to United.

The 28-year-old was allowed to leave to find more regular first-team football, having only made three appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Lingard played under Hammers boss David Moyes when he was in charge of the Red Devils and is looking forward to working with him again.

He told West Ham TV: "I'm excited. It's another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I've come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience.

"That's the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch.

"There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. I've obviously had a previous relationship with the manager as he was at Man U and I've played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team.

"I know a couple of the players as well – I know Dec [Rice] very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly."

Moyes said of his new signing: "I've seen him play as a young boy, when he was still a wide player on the right, and I've seen him play off the left.

"He's played for England as a number 10, he's played for England as a number eight, and I actually think if we needed him as a false nine, he could do that as well.

"We're bringing in that versatility, I've wanted to try to get an energetic team at the moment and Jesse has been known for his work-rate and effort, so I think he'll fit in nicely with what we've got.

"I hope he brings us a little bit of quality too, and a winning mentality from Manchester United."

Lingard's best season came in 2017-18, when he had a hand in 19 goals (13 scored, six assisted) in all competitions for United – it was one more goal involvement than he had managed in his two prior campaigns for the club combined.

Anthony Martial (20), Marcus Rashford (21) and Romelu Lukaku (36) were the only two United players to play a role in more goals that season, while his first senior England strike arrived in March 2018.

Things quickly went downhill, though. After an assist in a 3-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day in 2018, Lingard did not register another Premier League goal involvement for United until scoring against Leicester City on the final day of last season. It ended an incredible run of over 28 hours on the pitch with a goal or assist in the top flight.

Lingard also experienced the longest drought of his club career in 2019, with 307 days separating goals against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January and versus Astana in the Europa League in November.

The arrival of Lingard comes after the high-flying Hammers completed a permanent deal for attacking midfielder Said Benrahma.

