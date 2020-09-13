September 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  West Brom 0-3 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy Makes Baggies Pay The Penalty, Matches Ruud Van Nistelrooy Record

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy Makes Baggies Pay The Penalty, Matches Ruud Van Nistelrooy Record

Jamie Vardy equalled a Premier League record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy as he kept up his proud scoring record in Leicester City's win at West Brom

Omnisport 13 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
West Brom 0-3 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy Makes Baggies Pay The Penalty, Matches Ruud Van Nistelrooy Record
Leicester's Jamie Vardy scores from penalty spot against West Bromwich
Tim Keeton/Pool via AP
West Brom 0-3 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy Makes Baggies Pay The Penalty, Matches Ruud Van Nistelrooy Record
outlookindia.com
2020-09-13T21:06:12+05:30

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties in Leicester City's clinical 3-0 win at West Brom and matched a Premier League record set by Ruud van Nistelrooy. (More Football News)

Last season's Golden Boot winner converted from the spot in the 74th and 84th minutes at the Hawthorns, after debutant Timothy Castagne gave Brendan Rodgers' side the lead early in the second half.

Right-back Castagne headed in a smartly hoisted cross from Dennis Praet for the 56th-minute breakthrough goal, before Vardy was brought down by Kyle Bartley and slotted his first penalty low into the left corner.

The 33-year-old added a second successful spot-kick for good measure, finding the same corner after Dara O'Shea clipped James Justin, making it a painful first game back in the top flight for Slaven Bilic's Albion.

Vardy has now scored in all five of his Premier League away games against West Brom, and only Van Nistelrooy has played as many matches against one team in the competition and scored each time.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy faced Newcastle five times at St James' Park, with the Dutchman scoring on every visit.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Search For East Bengal's New Coach: Mario Rivera 'Ready To Be Back', Risto Vidakovic Also In Fray

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jamie Vardy Football Leicester City English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×