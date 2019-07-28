﻿
In the video, recorded by the Film Division of India, a saree-clad woman is seen evading security guards and rushing towards Brijesh Patel, who just scored a fighting fifty against the visitors to help India avoid the follow-on against West Indies

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
India lost the match by 201 runs.
Composite: Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T22:30:57+0530

Pitch invasion is nothing new in sports. In India, die-hard fans are often seen invading cricket grounds to have a closer look of their favourite super-stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Virat Kohli, and seek their blessings.

But a vintage video has emerged on social media, helping fans caught up with a unique turn of events from a different era -- featuring unlikeliest of a pitch invader during the 1975 India vs West Indies Test match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In the video, recorded by the Film Division of India, a saree-clad woman is seen evading the security guards and rushing towards Brijesh Patel, who just scored a fighting fifty against the visitors to help India avoid the follow-on.

Watch it here:

Watch complete footage of the math here:

For the record, Windies won the match by 201 runs after scoring 604/6d & 205/3d against India's 406 & 202. Windies captain Clive Lloyd hit an unbeaten 242 in the first innings. For India, Eknath Solkar hit 102, which was his lone century in Test cricket. Windies off-spinner took seven wickets in India's first innings.

