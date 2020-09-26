Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of RR Vs KXIP From Sharjah

Rajasthan Royals, led by Steve Smith, will be playing their second match in IPL 2020 and run into a confident Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Sunday. This will be KXIP's third match and they have two wins. Live streaming of RR vs KXIP will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

The RR vs KXIP match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Kings XI Punjab come into the game having comprehensively defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai after KL Rahul's record century.

This will be their first game at Sharjah and a repeat of the 2014 fixture when the Kings prevailed over the RR in a high scoring encounter.

Kings XI Punjab are a team in form and will be a good challenge for the men in pink, who won their first IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings. Jos Buttler will be available for selection too for RR.

