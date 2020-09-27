RR Vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Sharjah: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

September 27, 2020
Corona
Rajasthan Royals clash with Kings XI Punjab in a battle of big hitters in Sharjah on Sunday. Get live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of RR vs KXIP in Sharjah

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2020
A battle of big-hitters in Sharjah
2020-09-27T17:16:45+05:30

Rajasthan Royals clash with Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Sunday. It will be RR's second match and the third for KXIP. There is good news for Rajasthan Royals as England's Jos Buttler is available for selection. He will add muscle to RR's batting which looked good in the high-scoring match against Chennai Super Kings. But Kings XI Punjab will have their tails up after their 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. A 'nervous' KL Rahul, who smashed a record 132 off 69 deliveries against RCB, will hope to carry on from where he left in Dubai and prove his credentials once more. This is the first time he is leading in the IPL. The RR vs KXIP match can boil down to a clash of big hitters with Chris Gayle expected to replace Nicholas Pooran in the Punjab line-up. Sharjah has the smallest boundaries and the RR vs KXIP match can see scores in excess of 200 per innings. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scores of Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

Outlook Web Bureau Steven Smith KL Rahul Jos Buttler Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Score T20 Cricket Sports

