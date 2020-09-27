IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs KXIP, Sharjah: Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle In Battle Of Big Hitters

Two in-form captains, two teams high on confidence and plenty of big-hitters on either side. The IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab should see high scores in Sharjah today. Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will be buoyed by the addition of Jos Buttler. The England player was in good form in the home series against the West Indies and Australia and fit to start after completing quarantine protocols in UAE. But RR will be wary of Kings XI Punjab especially after the way KL Rahul's team decimated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs earlier this week. A 'nervous' KL Rahul, who smashed a record 132 off 69 deliveries against RCB, will hope to carry on from where he left in Dubai and prove his credentials once more. This is the first time he is leading in the IPL. The RR vs KXIP match can boil down to a clash of big hitters with Chris Gayle expected to replace Nicholas Pooran in the Punjab line-up. Sharjah has the smallest boundaries and the RR vs KXIP match can see scores in excess of 200 per innings. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket scores of RR vs KXIP here. (SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

