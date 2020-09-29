Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of RR Vs KKR, In Dubai

It's match No. 3 each for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. While RR are on an unbeaten run KKR have a win and a loss. Live streaming of RR vs KKR in Dubai will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

The RR vs KKR IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Rajasthan Royals are on a definite high largely due to their batting. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith are on song in IPL 2020 and Jofra Archer has added muscle with cameos at the lower end of the order. Jos Buttler's presence is surely a stress buster for the Royals. RR's only problem is their bowling and that's where Smith's concern will lie against KKR.

After their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR are trying to find their rhythm. Shubman Gill's form as an opener has been encouraging but Sunil Narine's role as a pinch-hitter is still to be seen. KKR have enough batting strength and the fact that skipper Dinesh Karthik still hasn't needed Andre Russell higher up in the batting order underlines KKR's self-belief.

It's all set for an exciting contest. Can KKR deny RR a hattrick of wins? Watch RR vs KKR live from Dubai.

