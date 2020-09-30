Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dubai

A team that has scored 200-plus totals in both their matches should automatically start as favourites on paper but Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be wary of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Dubai on Wednesday night. RR have played both their matches in Sharjah where the boundaries are relatively smaller than Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Having scored totals of 216 and 226, it will take some batting caliber in RR ranks to score 200 runs in Dubai against a strong bowling attack at KKR's disposal. But RR skipper Steve Smith has been among the runs and Sanju Samson is on song in IPL 2020 and therefore, nothing is impossible. How can one forget Rahul Tewatia's 31-ball 53 laced with seven sixes against KXIP that propelled RR to IPL's highest run chase! The RR vs KKR clash has all the ingredients to produce a thrilling contest and can Andre Russell do a Tewatia? Get live ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard of RR bs KKR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

