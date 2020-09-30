Live, RR Vs KKR, IPL 2020, Dubai: Rahul Tewatia Strikes, Promotion For Andre Russell; Kolkata 89/2 (11)

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match in Dubai tonight can see a battle between six hitters. The latest hero in this 'sixy' club is Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia whose 31-ball 53 inclusive of seven sixes against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah has been one of the most talked-about innings of the tournament so far. With KKR's Andre Russell capable of battering bowlers in similar fashion, the RR vs KKR match should see some exciting batting. RR are looking for a hattrick of wins after scoring 200-plus runs in both their previous games. With Steve Smith and Sanju Samson in good form, KKR bowlers, led by the Aussie pacer Pat Cummins, will have to keep their line and length in absolute control. Kolkata Knight Riders, with a loss and a win, will bank on youngsters Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana to get the runs on the board. Skipper Dinesh Karthik is yet to make a significant contribution but there is a lot of meat in KKR's middle order with Eoin Morgan capable of scoring big runs in T20 cricket. Follow live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of RR vs KKR here. (Live scorecard | Standings | News)

7:03 PM IST: Steve Smith wins the toss and Rajasthan Royals bowl first.

7:07 PM IST: Both the teams are unchanged.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine