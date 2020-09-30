Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of KXIP Vs MI In Abu Dhabi

Both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be coming off defeats and looking for full points in their respective fourth match of IPL 2020 when they meet in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Live streaming of KXIP vs MI will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)

Kings XI Punjab suffered a sensational defeat in a high-scoring match against Rajasthan Royals after Rahul Tewatia's blinding knock won RR a record win chasing. That innings must have shattered the confidence of the KXIP bowlers, especially the big West Indian Sheldon Cottrell, who was flogged for five sixes in an over by a part-timer like Tewatia.

Batting has been KXIP's mainstay with both skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scoring centuries in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians will surely target these two batsmen if they have to return to winning ways after their super-over defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI have done reasonably well with their batting. Rohit Sharma has shown the form, Ishan Kishan was impressive against RCB with a glorious 99 and Kieron Pollard has added the customary fire down the order. Only the middle order needs to come good. Jasprit Bumrah will be tested again by KXIP batsmen but MI will look up to Trent Boult to bowl some tight overs in Abu Dhabi. Watch KXIP vs MI live.

