Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of DC Vs KKR In Sharjah

Two teams -- Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders -- brimming with youthful energy go head on in Sharjah on Saturday night. This will be the second match of the IPL 2020's first double-header. It will be match No. 4 for both DC and KKR, who are level on points with two wins each and are in the top half of the points table. Live streaming of DC vs KKR will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The DC vs KKR match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

With powerful strokemakers on both sides, the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 match can see some high scores in Sharjah, a ground with shorter boundaries than Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

For Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been hitting the ball well but they will be up against KKR's young pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. With Pat Cummins backing up Mavi and Nagarkoti, DC will have to be careful.

Similarly, KKR will have to be watchful of Kagiso Rabada. The South African has been bowling incisive spells and remains a threat to the best of batsmen. Young Shubman Gill has been giving KKR good starts but it remains to be seen how he handles Rabada. KKR of course have a lot of batting depth. Andre Russell showed some glimpses of his destructive self in the win against Rajasthan Royals while Eoin Morgan has been very steady in the middle. Skipper Dinesh Karthik is due for a big one for Kolkata Knight Riders.

