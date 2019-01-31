WATCH: Messi Scores Unbelievable Goal As Barca Hammer Sevilla In Copa Del Rey

﻿
Barcelona are joined in the semis by Valencia, Real Betis and the winners of Girona-Real Madrid.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
Barcelona scored six goals against Sevilla to complete a dramatic Copa del Rey quarter-final comeback on Thursday at Camp Nou.

After losing the first leg 0-2, the Catalans responded in style with Philippe Coutinho (13' pen, 53'), Ivan Rakitic (31'), Sergi Roberto (54'), Luis Suarez (80') and Lionel Messi (90+3') finding the back of the net. Arana Lopes scored a consolation goal in the 67th minute as the tie ended 6-3 on aggregate in favour of Barca.

But the highlight of the match was Messi's injury-time goal.

Defending a free-kick, Messi started Barcelona's counter-attack then finished the move. Watch it here:

The defending and 30-time champions Barcelona are joined in the semis by Valencia, Real Betis and the winners of Girona-Real Madrid.

