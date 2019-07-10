India sprinter Dutee Chand dashed to a World University Games 100m gold medal, courtesy of an excellent start followed by grit and determination in Naples. Following her honors, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate her. Also, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju praised her for her display.

The President tweeted, "Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics".

Also, Kiren Rijiju praised her by saying, "I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples".

Chand clocked the race in 11.32 seconds, meanwhile, she also has the national record with 11.24 seconds.

After her win, she had also tweeted, "With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden."