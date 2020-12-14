Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to direct the bipoic on Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

The movie will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain's Sundial Entertainment and Rai's Clour Yellow Productions.

The movie is yet to be named.

Announcing this via twitter trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai].”

BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The biopic - not titled yet - will be directed by Aanand L Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]. pic.twitter.com/fNBtdza2Dq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2020

There has been no formal announcement by the makers. Details on cast and other aspects of the movie are also not known. Anand is a five-time world chess champion and is considered as the greatest chess player India has produced till date.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine