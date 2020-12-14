December 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Viswanathan Anand Biopic: Aanand L Rai To Direct The Movie Based On Grandmaster Life

Viswanathan Anand Biopic: Aanand L Rai To Direct The Movie Based On Grandmaster Life

The movie is yet to be named and there is no clarity on the cast also

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Viswanathan Anand Biopic: Aanand L Rai To Direct The Movie Based On Grandmaster Life
Indian grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic will be directed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai.
File Photo
Viswanathan Anand Biopic: Aanand L Rai To Direct The Movie Based On Grandmaster Life
outlookindia.com
2020-12-14T15:06:28+05:30

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to direct the bipoic on Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

The movie will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain's Sundial Entertainment and Rai's Clour Yellow Productions.
The movie is yet to be named.

Announcing this via twitter trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai].”

There has been no formal announcement by the makers. Details on cast and other aspects of the movie are also not known. Anand is a five-time world chess champion and is considered as the greatest chess player India has produced till date.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Vs Australia: Young Shubman Gill Says Ready Handle ‘Chin-Music’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Viswanathan Anand New Delhi Entertainment Movies Biopic Chess Other Sports Bollywood Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos