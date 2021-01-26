January 26, 2021
Corona
Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Lead Sports Fraternity In Wishing India On 72nd Republic Day

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Indian Cricket Team after winning in Gabba, Brisbane.
AP Photo
India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, badminton star Saina Nehwal led the sports fraternity in wishing India on it's 72nd Republic Day. (More Sports News)

Extending the greetings to fans on the occasion Kohli wrote: "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."


Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted: "Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay!


Saina Nehwal uploaded her pic with a caption 'Happy 72nd Republic Day'


Former India international Suresh Raina also took to the twitter to wish the India and his fans.
Raina wrote: "On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other's strength in these trying times #HappyRepublicDay2021 Love & light forever #JaiHind."



India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and Virender Sehwag also extended their wishes.


Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote: "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind."

 

 

