Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Lead Sports Fraternity In Wishing India On 72nd Republic Day

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, badminton star Saina Nehwal led the sports fraternity in wishing India on it's 72nd Republic Day. (More Sports News)
Extending the greetings to fans on the occasion Kohli wrote: "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."
The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2021
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted: "Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay!
Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021
à¤¸à¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥¤
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤µ à¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ, à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤¾ à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥¤
Saina Nehwal uploaded her pic with a caption 'Happy 72nd Republic Day'
Happy 72nd Republic Day âÂÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyRepublicDay2021 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/ZqAHfCdZ8d— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 26, 2021
Former India international Suresh Raina also took to the twitter to wish the India and his fans.
Raina wrote: "On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other's strength in these trying times #HappyRepublicDay2021 Love & light forever #JaiHind."
On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #HappyRepublicDay2021— Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) January 26, 2021
Love & light forever #JaiHindðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³
India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and Virender Sehwag also extended their wishes.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/ncsFrN66tG— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2021
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³— Bajrang Punia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@BajrangPunia) January 26, 2021
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ
*à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ*
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¸ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ *à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ*
*à¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤°à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾*
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾
*à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¬ à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ*
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ *à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦, à¤µà¤¨à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤°à¤®* ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
*# 72à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¤à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ*
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag wrote: "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind."
May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2021
Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/R7o3VDTlE4
Wishing all a Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind— Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) January 26, 2021
#HappyRepublicDay #RepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/RpTX2gTkYI
Representing our diverse & unified country has been the greatest honour of my life.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 26, 2021
No matter where I've been, seeing our tricolour flying has always sparked an unimaginable sense of pride in my heart.
May we all continue to take India to greater heights ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HeEsmgFxuI
