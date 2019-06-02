Tottenham Hotspur lost to fellow English Premier League side Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2019 at Madrid early Sunday morning (Indian time), and soon fans started blaming Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who's in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
And the reason, the Kohli curse. Seriously! In what time do we live in?
There's Drake curse, which has become quite a phenomenon in the last few years, thanks to the ample historical evidence. But Kohli hoodoo or whatever is relatively new.
Here's what happens.
Sporting teams or individual players, according to fans, faced certain defeats shortly after pictured with Drake, or in this case, Kohli.
In the run-up to the Champions League final, Kohli posed with Spurs striker Harry Kane. And Kane endured one of the worst nights of his football career, failing to impress or inspire.
After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019
Harry Kane @HKane should not have met Kohli before match. #UCLfinal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uqXCE2pVgG— Dinesh Suthar (@dsuthar1710) June 2, 2019
I don't know football but I do know Harry Kane (apparently losing side) met Virat kohli who wished him the best of luck for final..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ IYKWIM... #UEFAEuropaLeagueFinal #TeamIndia #ViratKohli— Suhila Khursheed (@shaeliBhat7) June 1, 2019
Liverpool won. Kohli curse is real ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ±— Rocky Meto (@RockyMeto) June 1, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ± T H E D R A K E C U R S E— MoPlay (@MoPlay) April 17, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Sancho = BVB lose
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Auba = Arsenal lose
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Aguero = City lose
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Kurzawa = PSG lose
And now...
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Man City squad... pic.twitter.com/TyQxLAJGmH
Earlier, Kohli curse had struck defending champions and favourites Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the Wimbledon.
For the uninitiated, Canadian rapper Drake has an rather intimidating list of 'victims', like Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in teams, and Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua, who lost the first professional fight of his career as he was stopped in the seventh round by Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stunning heavyweight upset.
Post a Comment