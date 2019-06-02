Tottenham Hotspur lost to fellow English Premier League side Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2019 at Madrid early Sunday morning (Indian time), and soon fans started blaming Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who's in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

And the reason, the Kohli curse. Seriously! In what time do we live in?

There's Drake curse, which has become quite a phenomenon in the last few years, thanks to the ample historical evidence. But Kohli hoodoo or whatever is relatively new.

Here's what happens.

Sporting teams or individual players, according to fans, faced certain defeats shortly after pictured with Drake, or in this case, Kohli.

In the run-up to the Champions League final, Kohli posed with Spurs striker Harry Kane. And Kane endured one of the worst nights of his football career, failing to impress or inspire.

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

I don't know football but I do know Harry Kane (apparently losing side) met Virat kohli who wished him the best of luck for final..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ IYKWIM... #UEFAEuropaLeagueFinal #TeamIndia #ViratKohli — Suhila Khursheed (@shaeliBhat7) June 1, 2019

Liverpool won. Kohli curse is real ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ± — Rocky Meto (@RockyMeto) June 1, 2019

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ± T H E D R A K E C U R S E



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Sancho = BVB lose



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Auba = Arsenal lose



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Aguero = City lose



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Kurzawa = PSG lose



And now...



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ Drake & Man City squad... pic.twitter.com/TyQxLAJGmH — MoPlay (@MoPlay) April 17, 2019

Earlier, Kohli curse had struck defending champions and favourites Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the Wimbledon.

For the uninitiated, Canadian rapper Drake has an rather intimidating list of 'victims', like Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in teams, and Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua, who lost the first professional fight of his career as he was stopped in the seventh round by Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stunning heavyweight upset.