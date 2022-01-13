Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

The men's and women's singles draw at the Australian Open 2022 was scheduled to take place at 3 PM Melbourne time (9:30 AM IST) on Thursday but had to be postponed for 75 minutes.

Despite winning the legal battle against his visa cancellation, Novak Djokovic is still unsure of his participation at the Australian Open 2022. | File photo

2022-01-13T10:55:28+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 10:55 am

The Australian Open 2022 draw was delayed at least 75 minutes Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Novak Djokovic’s visa status. (More Tennis News)

The draw, to determine the men’s and women’s singles brackets at the year’s first tennis major, was scheduled to be held at 3 PM local time (9:30 AM IST) in Melbourne, but a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment.

It was later rescheduled to 4:15 PM local time (10:45 AM IST). The Australian Open 2022 begins Monday. Djokovic traveled to Australia seeking to win a 21st Grand Slam titles to break the men's record of 20 he shared with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds. Djokovic remained in limbo.

The 34-year-old Serb had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke can overrule the judge's decision to reinstate the visa.

Meanwhile, amidst all the controversy related to Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion was seeded top in the men's singles category. Homegrown talent and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was given the No. 1 seeding in the women's singles.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

