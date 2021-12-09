UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16 Draw: Know All The Teams, Seeds

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage is over, and 16 teams have qualified for the knockouts. Before that who plays whom will be decided in a draw, to be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday. (More Football News)

The defending champions Chelsea played out a draw in their final Group H match against Zenit to allow Juventus, who beat Malmo 1-0, to leapfrog them in the final standings.

But former champions Barcelona, in Group E, became the biggest casualty of the season after suffering yet another 0-3 defeat against Bayern Munich. They failed to make the last 16 for the first time in two decades.

The 16 remaining teams in the competition will be drawn against one another and they will play in two-leg round of 16 ties on.

The teams that already played each other in the group stage and teams from the same country cannot be drawn together.

With that here's a look at the teams:

Group Winners: Manchester City (Group A), Liverpool (B), Ajax (C), Real Madrid (D), Bayern Munich (E), Manchester United (F), Lille (G) and Juventus (H).

Group Runners-up: Paris Saint-Germain (Group A), Atletico Madrid (B), Sporting Lisbon (C), Inter Milan (D), Benfica (E), Atalanta or Villarreal (F), Salzburg (G) and Chelsea (H).

Group winners are the seeded teams. They can't play the runners-up from the same group. Like, Manchester City can't meet PSG in the last-16.

What about Barcelona and other third-paced teams

There will be a separate draw for the eight teams that finished third in their respective groups for the Europa League knockout playoffs.

The knockout involves 24 teams -- eight winners and eight runners-up from each groups, and the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

3rd-placed Teams: RB Leipzig (A), Porto (B), Borussia Dortmund (C), Sheriff Tiraspol (D), Barcelona (E), Atalanta or Villarreal (F), Sevilla (G) and Zenit St. Petersburg (H).