U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights

Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (December 31) to win the title for the eighth time. (More Cricket News)

In nine editions of the Under-19 Asia Cup, India have won eight times, which includes a shared trophy with Pakistan in 2012. The team also owns the record of having never lost a final.

In this edition, India finished second in their group, having lost to Pakistan, before beating Bangladesh to make the final.

India have won four and lost just one in five matches played in this Under-19 Asia Cup. Their only defeat in this tournament came against arch-rival Pakistan in the league stage.

UNDER-19 ASIA CUP FINALIST

(Year - Venue - Winner - Runner-up - Result)

1989 - Bangladesh - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 79 runs;

2003 - Pakistan - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 8 wickets;

2012 - Malaysia - Pakistan/India - Match tied/Trophy shared;

2013-14 - United Arab Emirates - India - Pakistan - India won by 40 runs;

2016 - Sri Lanka - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 34 runs;

2017 - Malaysia - Afghanistan - Pakistan - Afghanistan won by 185 runs;

2018 - Bangladesh - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 144 runs;

2019 - Sri Lanka - India - Bangladesh - India won by 5 runs;

2021 - United Arab Emirates - India - Sri Lanka - India nine wickets (DLS) .