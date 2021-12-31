Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights

India have won four and lost just one in five matches played in U-19 Asia Cup 2021. Their only defeat in this tournament came against arch-rival Pakistan in the league stage.

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights
India won yet another U-19 Asia Cup, their eighth in nine editions of the continental tournament. | Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

Trending

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T19:19:46+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 7:19 pm

Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (December 31) to win the title for the eighth time. (More Cricket News)

In nine editions of the Under-19 Asia Cup, India have won eight times, which includes a shared trophy with Pakistan in 2012. The team also owns the record of having never lost a final.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In this edition, India finished second in their group, having lost to Pakistan, before beating Bangladesh to make the final.

India have won four and lost just one in five matches played in this Under-19 Asia Cup. Their only defeat in this tournament came against arch-rival Pakistan in the league stage.

UNDER-19 ASIA CUP FINALIST
(Year - Venue - Winner - Runner-up - Result)

1989 - Bangladesh - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 79 runs;
2003 - Pakistan - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 8 wickets;
2012 - Malaysia - Pakistan/India - Match tied/Trophy shared;
2013-14 - United Arab Emirates - India - Pakistan - India won by 40 runs;
2016 - Sri Lanka - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 34 runs;
2017 - Malaysia - Afghanistan - Pakistan - Afghanistan won by 185 runs;
2018 - Bangladesh - India - Sri Lanka - India won by 144 runs;
2019 - Sri Lanka - India - Bangladesh - India won by 5 runs;
2021 - United Arab Emirates - India - Sri Lanka - India nine wickets (DLS) .

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Dubai Cricket India vs Sri Lanka India national cricket team Asia Cup Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title

Smriti Mandhana Among Four Nominees For ICC Women's Cricketer Of Year Award

Cricket Australia Test XI Of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin Among Four Indians

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement