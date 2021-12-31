Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title

Sri Lanka scored only 106 runs in the revised quota of 38 overs after rain interrupted the game. Chasing a revised target, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unbeaten fifty took India home with 9 wickets in hand and 99 balls to spare.

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title
India's only loss in the competition came against arch-rivals Pakistan who lost to Sri Lanka in the semifinals | Photo: Twitter/@ACCMedia1

Trending

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Humble Sri Lanka To Win Record-extending Eighth Title
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T19:19:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 7:19 pm

India reaffirmed their supremacy in the U-19 Asia Cup with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-hit summit showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The Indian bowlers were all over Sri Lanka, who were gasping at 74 for seven in 33 overs, when heavy rain lashed the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and stopped play for more than two hours.

It became a 38-over-a-side contest when play resumed with Sri Lanka limping to 106 for nine.

India were set a revised 102-run target in 38 overs via DLS method which they reached rather comfortably in 21.3 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring an unbeaten 56 off 67 balls.

India's only loss in the competition came against arch-rivals Pakistan who lost to Sri Lanka in the semifinals.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The tournament provided valuable game time for the Yash Dhull-led side ahead of the U-19 World Cup, beginning in the West Indies from January 14.

After tournament's leading scorer Harnoor Singh departed cheaply in the chase, Raghuvanshi played sensibly alongside Shaik Rasheed (31 not out off 49) to get the job done.

The opener, who could not make an impact in the earlier games, grew in confidence after playing a backfoot punch early on in the innings. His backfoot play was impressive against the pacers and his feet movement against the spinners was assured. Raghuvanshi's innings comprised six boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat though early morning showers made conditions ideal for seam bowling first up.

The Indian pace duo of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar made the ball talk though the former was a tad unlucky to not get a wicket.

Left-arm pacer Ravi got the first wicket of the match by removing Chamindu Wickramasinghe in the fourth over. The left-hander opener went for a big hoick over mid wicket but ended up mistiming it straight into the hands of Raj Bawa at third man.

Wickramasinghe's opening partner Shevon Daniel tried to pull Bawa but the ball got big on him, taking a faint edge to wicketkeeper Aaradhya Yadav to leave Sri Lanka at 15 for two in the 11th over.

India looked a far superior team. Hangargekar was the most impressive pacer in the first 10 overs, generating good pace that hurried the batters besides extracting movement off the pitch.

The Sri Lanka batters looked completely at sea against the Indian bowlers, be it fast bowlers or the spin pairing of Kaushal Tambe (2/23) and Vicky Ostwal (3/11). Both off-spinner Tambe and left-arm spinner Ostwal got the odd ball to turn sharply.

Ostwal got two in one to leave Sri Lanka in dire straits at 57 for seven. Southpaw Dunit Wellagle attempted a slog sweep to break the shackles but ended up getting caught in the deep.

Two balls later Ranuda Somarathne missed Oswal's arm ball on the back foot, trapping him in front of the stumps.

With India set to bowl out Sri Lanka for a sub-100 total, heavy rain stopped play.

In the five overs Sri Lanka had, they managed 32 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Hangargekar got a much deserved wicket on the last ball of the innings with Raghuvasnshi taking a diving catch at the square leg boundary to dismiss Matheesha Pathirana.

Tags

PTI Dubai Cricket India national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team India vs Sri Lanka Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights

U-19 Asia Cup 2021: India Hammer Sri Lanka To Win Eighth Title - Stats Highlights

Smriti Mandhana Among Four Nominees For ICC Women's Cricketer Of Year Award

Cricket Australia Test XI Of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin Among Four Indians

Ranji Trophy: Faiz Fazal To lead Vidarbha, Akshay Wadkar Appointed Vice-Captain

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital, To Stay In Home Isolation For 14 Days

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Wants To Revive England Test Team

World Blitz Chess: Koneru Humpy Finishes At 5th spot, R Vaishali Ends Up 14th

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Calls Centurion Win A Testimony To India's Squad Strength

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of 4th Ashes Test

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Ashes: Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator, Gives Live Updates Of His Ordeal - WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Umar Khalid / After years of speaking out against the politics of riots, hate and division, I was entering hail with a slip in hand that said ‘Delhi danga’ as charges.

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

U-19 Asia Cup: IND Hammer SL To Win 8th Title - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS) in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 final.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement