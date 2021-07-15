Two Matches At Wimbledon Under Scanner After ‘Irregular Betting Patterns’ Reported

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) is investigating two Wimbledon matches after bookmakers reported ‘possible irregular betting patterns’.

The ITIA was established to ensure integrity of the professional tennis worldwide. It has mandate from all the governing bodies of tennis - ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slam Board.

ITIA said it received two alerts the grass court championships from the betting industry which showed irregular betting patterns. ITIA said it is investigating the matter.

ITIA though reiterated that his does not mean that any evidence of match fixing has been found but it does suggest that come time of corruption has taken place.

“ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation,” it added.

Novak Djokovic won the 20th Grand Slam to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record in the men’s singles, while Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova for her second Grand Slam title.

Earlier this year, a tennis player suspected of match-fixing has been arrested in Paris during the French Open. She was later released without charges. Yana Sizikova, who was arrested in Paris after competing in a French Open doubles match, was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation.

