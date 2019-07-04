Twitter Reacts As Chelsea Confirm Frank Lampard's Appointment As Manager

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has penned down a three-year contract to become the Premier League side's new manager, succeeding Maurizio Sarri.
HE’S HOME! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019
Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!
#WelcomeHomeFrank
Arguably, Chelsea's greatest player ever, Lampard played 13 seasons for the London side. Since the departure of Sarri, it was highly expected that the former Derby County gaffer would take over the reins, and finally, the formalities have been completed!
ALSO READ: Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH
Twitter and Chelsea faithful went crazy when the news broke out, here are their reactions:
Chelsea’s greatest player is now Chelsea’s manager. Our hero, our legend.— Shikharr Chandra (@ShikharrC) July 4, 2019
Love the sound of that!
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 648 appearances— Kevin Koppala (@kevinsk97) July 4, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ 13 seasons
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ 5 season in a row with 20+ goals
âÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ Club record 211 goals
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ °ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ 150 Assists
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 3 Premier League
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 4 FA Cup
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 2 League Cup
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 1 Champions League
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 1 Europa League
Welcome Home Super Frank! 8ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµâÂÂÂÂÂÂªï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CFC #Legend pic.twitter.com/16duTcwkws
Welcome home pic.twitter.com/MTzFTTXKRk— Lewis (@CarefreeLewisG) July 4, 2019
SUPER FRANKIE FUCKING LAMPARD ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— KA1 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@kepaedition) July 4, 2019
Came as a boy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ and left as a legend.— Lamps (@LampardLegacy8) July 4, 2019
Still can’t believe that i dream that he will be CHELSEA manager in one day and today it’s come trueðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Welcome back,Frank Lampard. Wish you a very best and you’ll have our amazing support throughout the year.#WelcomeBackHomeSuperFrankðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/WbmSRRFnoy
He’s Home ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EX21bkvt0n— CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) July 4, 2019
Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League, two League Cups, and a Europa League with Chelsea. He also finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings in 2005, which was won by Ronaldinho.
Post a Comment