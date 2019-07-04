﻿
Twitter Reacts As Chelsea Confirm Frank Lampard's Appointment As Manager

Arguably, Chelsea's greatest ever player, Frank Lampard will be Chelsea's manager after the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Arguably, Chelsea's greatest player ever, Lampard played 13 seasons for the London side.
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has penned down a three-year contract to become the Premier League side's new manager, succeeding Maurizio Sarri. 

Arguably, Chelsea's greatest player ever, Lampard played 13 seasons for the London side. Since the departure of Sarri, it was highly expected that the former Derby County gaffer would take over the reins, and finally, the formalities have been completed!

Twitter and Chelsea faithful went crazy when the news broke out, here are their reactions:

Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League, two League Cups, and a Europa League with Chelsea. He also finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings in 2005, which was won by Ronaldinho.

