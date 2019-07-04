Twitter Reacts As Chelsea Confirm Frank Lampard's Appointment As Manager

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has penned down a three-year contract to become the Premier League side's new manager, succeeding Maurizio Sarri.

Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

Arguably, Chelsea's greatest player ever, Lampard played 13 seasons for the London side. Since the departure of Sarri, it was highly expected that the former Derby County gaffer would take over the reins, and finally, the formalities have been completed!

Twitter and Chelsea faithful went crazy when the news broke out, here are their reactions:

Chelsea's greatest player is now Chelsea's manager. Our hero, our legend.



Love the sound of that! — Shikharr Chandra (@ShikharrC) July 4, 2019

Welcome Home Super Frank! #CFC #Legend — Kevin Koppala (@kevinsk97) July 4, 2019

SUPER FRANKIE FUCKING LAMPARD — KA1 (@kepaedition) July 4, 2019

Came as a boy and left as a legend.



Still can’t believe that i dream that he will be CHELSEA manager in one day and today it’s come trueðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



— Lamps (@LampardLegacy8) July 4, 2019

Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League, two League Cups, and a Europa League with Chelsea. He also finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings in 2005, which was won by Ronaldinho.