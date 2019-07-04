﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH

Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH

Gianluigi Buffon left Juventus after the 2017-18 season and joined Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain. Now he is back at the Serie A club, and underwent a medical.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH
The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly going to sign a one-year deal with the Serie A champions.
Twitter
Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-07-04T13:28:23+0530

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is back to the Serie A, after having spent an entire season in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper arrived in Turin, and underwent a medical. He was also seen signing autographs for fans.

The Italian club shared a video via their Twitter video, which showed Buffon interacting with fans, outside their medical facility.

ALSO READ: Transfer News: Neymar's Father Denies Travelling To Barcelona

The legendary custodian joined Juve from Parma, and played his last game for them in May 2018 in the last match of 2017-18 Serie A Vs Verona. In his last match, he embraced his teammates and completed a lap of honor as the match continued.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly going to sign a one-year deal with the Serie A champions. He had earlier plied his trade with the club from 2001-18. Buffon is on the back of an average season with PSG, facing stiff competition from Alphonse Areola.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Other Sports Football Juventus Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Afghanistan Vs West Indies, Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: WI Bat First Against AFG
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters