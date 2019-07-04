Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon Makes Stunning Juventus Comeback, Undergoes Medical – WATCH

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is back to the Serie A, after having spent an entire season in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper arrived in Turin, and underwent a medical. He was also seen signing autographs for fans.

The Italian club shared a video via their Twitter video, which showed Buffon interacting with fans, outside their medical facility.

ALSO READ: Transfer News: Neymar's Father Denies Travelling To Barcelona

The legendary custodian joined Juve from Parma, and played his last game for them in May 2018 in the last match of 2017-18 Serie A Vs Verona. In his last match, he embraced his teammates and completed a lap of honor as the match continued.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly going to sign a one-year deal with the Serie A champions. He had earlier plied his trade with the club from 2001-18. Buffon is on the back of an average season with PSG, facing stiff competition from Alphonse Areola.