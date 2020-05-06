Turkish Super Lig Plans To Resume Before August Champions League Final

The Super Lig hopes to resume the 2019-20 season from June 12, Turkish Football Federation president Nihat Ozdemir has announced, before the Champions League final is then held in August in Istanbul.

Turkey's top flight continued with matches played behind closed doors until March 19, when the competition was finally suspended amid pressure from world players' union FIFPro over player safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition's board of directors held a conference call on Wednesday to outline plans to get the campaign back underway next month.

In a statement published via the TFF website, Ozdemir confirmed he wants football to resume having consulted with Turkey's Ministry of Health, UEFA, FIFA and Turkish clubs.

The intention is to restart the top-four professional leagues and the regional amateur divisions over the weekend of June 12-14, although the TFF has "different scenarios" prepared.

The decision will now rest with the Ministry of Health, which must come to an agreement with the TFF's health officials before firm restart plans can be put in place.

It is hoped the domestic leagues can be concluded before the postponed Champions League final, which UEFA reportedly hopes to stage on August 29.

"We want to turn the new period into an opportunity," said Ozdemir.

"Therefore, we are confident that we will achieve this by respecting decisions with common sense, fulfilling all our individual and social responsibilities.

"Hopefully, we will complete our leagues in the best way at the end of July, we will give our trophies on the pitch and we will crown the season by hosting the UEFA Champions League final in our country in August."

Trabzonspor were top of the Super Lig after 26 matches when the competition was suspended.