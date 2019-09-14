﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Tri-Series, 1st T20I: Bangladesh Squeeze Home Against Zimbabwe In Opener - Video

Tri-Series, 1st T20I: Bangladesh Squeeze Home Against Zimbabwe In Opener - Video

In a game cut to 18 overs due to poor weather, Zimbabwe's 144-5 was not quite enough to beat Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday

Omnisport 14 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Tri-Series, 1st T20I: Bangladesh Squeeze Home Against Zimbabwe In Opener - Video
19-year-old Afif Hossain light up the dark Dhaka sky with 52-run knock off 26 balls.
Screengrab: Twitter
Tri-Series, 1st T20I: Bangladesh Squeeze Home Against Zimbabwe In Opener - Video
outlookindia.com
2019-09-14T01:21:56+0530

Afif Hossain blasted a rapid half-century to ensure Bangladesh edged to a three-wicket Twenty20 win over Zimbabwe.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Afif put on 82 with Mosaddek Hossain, who made an impact with both bat and ball, to lead Bangladesh home to their target of 145 in an 18-over game in Dhaka on Friday.

Rain delayed the start of the opening game of the tri-series, which also includes Afghanistan, and Shakib Al Hasan opted to bowl after winning the toss.

Also Read: Smith Creates One Of The Biggest Records In Cricket

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, in his final series before retirement, made 34 but his team needed Ryan Burl to smash an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls in an unbroken partnership with Tinotenda Mutombodzi (27) worth 81 to finish on 144-5.

Mosaddek's excellent figures of 1-10 off three overs helped restrict Zimbabwe's scoring and he returned to make 30 not out after the hosts had slipped to 29-4 when star man Shakib fell for one.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan Dislikes Tests

Sensational hitting from Afif, the 19-year-old smashing eight fours and a six in his 26-ball knock in just his second international appearance, put Bangladesh in the box seat after he came in at 60-6.

He was out in the 18th over to end the alliance but Mohammad Saifuddin (6 not out) finished the job with two balls to spare.

The series continues on Saturday when Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Dhaka Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Zimbabwe cricket Sports
Next Story : Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: David Warner And Steve Smith's Contrasting Fortunes Exemplified In In Simple Stat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters