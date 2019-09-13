﻿
Hosts Bangladesh (BAN) face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the opening game of the T20 tri-series in Dhaka today. Afghanistan, who beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test recently, is the third team. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 here

Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2019
The match is being played at Dhaka.
Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) enter the T20I tri-series starting today looking to put behind their recent disappointments. The hosts suffered an embarrassing 224-run Test defeat to Afghanistan (AFG), while the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference. Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, who will retire from international cricket after this tri-series, said his team is confident of putting on a good show. "Obviously, both the teams are very strong. Afghanistan have been playing very good Twenty20 cricket and Bangladesh being at home," Masakadza said. "Though I know the both sides are very strong, we have a lot of successes in Twenty20 cricket here. So I don't think we are far behind them at all." Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament on Saturday (September 14). Get live updates and live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

