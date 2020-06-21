Transfer News: Manchester United, Chelsea Battling For Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has a decision to make as he continues to impress on loan at Sheffield United.

(More Football News)

He is Manchester United's future number one, but Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly interested.

Could the 23-year-old goalkeeper swap Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge?

TOP STORY – UNITED AND CHELSEA IN TUG-OF-WAR OVER HENDERSON

Chelsea are trying to lure Dean Henderson away from Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Henderson has flourished at Sheffield United during his loan spell away from United.

Manchester United are offering Henderson a new contract amid doubts over David De Gea but Chelsea are reportedly plotting a big-money move for the Englishman.

Chelsea and Man Utd locked in huge transfer tug of war for Dean Henderson | @reluctantnicko https://t.co/fXegg7nUvO — The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) June 20, 2020

ROUND-UP

- It appears as though Juventus will miss out on Barcelona midfielder Arthur. Marca says Arthur has rejected an annual salary of €5million to move to Turin.

- Liverpool are eyeing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele after missing out on Timo Werner, claims Bleacher Report. Werner swapped RB Leipzig for Chelsea.

- Inter are interested in Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha, reports Calciomercato. The 21-year-old Brazilian only arrived from Leipzig in January.

- Jadon Sancho's head is already at Manchester United, according to German journalist Heiko Wasser. Borussia Dortmund star Sancho has been heavily tipped to join United, while the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also eyeing the England international.

Dass @Sanchooo10 zunächst auf der Bank sitzt ist völlig ok, er ist mit seinem Kopf eh schon bei @ManUtd. Noch dringender hätten mMn aber @JulianBrandt und @axelwitsel28 eine Pause nötig, dummerweise fehlen da im Kader die Alternativen. @BVB #RBLBVB — Heiko Wasser (@HeikoWasser) June 20, 2020

- Staying at San Siro and The Suns claims Inter want to sign Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker.

- Dortmund have reached an agreement with Thomas Meunier to bring the Paris Saint-Germain full-back to the Bundesliga on a free transfer. It is also reported that Edinson Cavani will not sign a new deal and will sit out PSG's Champions League fixtures. He has been linked to Atletico Madrid and Inter.

- The Daily Mail says Juve are interested in bringing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez to Serie A amid interest from United and Madrid.

- Ansu Fati to United? Mundo Deportivo reports the Barca sensation wants to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his place.