Tour Of Australia: Indian Bowlers Can Take 20 Wickets, And Win Test Matches - Kapil Dev

Ahead of the upcoming series in Australia, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has hailed India's pace battery, and said that Jasprit Bumrah & Co take 20 wickets and help the team win Test matches. (More Cricket News)

"Our fast bowlers are brilliant. Look at [Mohammed] Shami, Bumrah. As a cricketer, it gives me a lot of happiness to say that today we depend on our fast bowlers. Our bowlers are capable of taking 20 wickets in a match," the former India captain said during a summit.

READ: All You Need To Know About AUS-IND Series

India's pace bowling attack is now considered one of the best in the world. In fact, they helped India win their maiden Test series (the Border-Gavaskar Trophy) in Australia in their last tour.

"We've had spinners – [Anil] Kumble, Harbhajan [Singh], but today no country would like to say 'give them bouncy wickets'," the 61-year-old added.

India's touring party has pacers Bumrah, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj for Test series, with Ishant Sharma likely to join later after proving his match fitness.

They will be backed by spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Kapil Trashes Gambhir's Call For Split Captaincy

In the previous tour, India relied heavily on Bumrah, Shami, Yadav and Ishant.

India's tour of Australia starts with the first of three ODIs on November 27, and will be followed by a three-match T20I clash.

The Test series is scheduled to begin with a Day-Night encounter in Adelaide, starting December 17.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine