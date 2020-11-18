India's Tour Of Australia, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs IND Cricket Matches On TV And Online

A jumbo Indian squad is already camping in Sydney for a full series against hosts Australia. India's tour of Australia 2020-21 will feature three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches, including a Day-Night encounter. (More Cricket News)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team and the Australian players, who were part of the IPL in the UAE, are currently undergoing quarantine and training in Sydney. The quarantine finishes just ahead of the ODI series.

The tour starts with the first of ODIs at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 27, then during the limited-overs leg, India will also play two practice matches -- Australia A vs India A at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on December 6 and Australia A vs India from December 11 to 13 at SCG. The first practice match coincides with the second T20I match, to be played at SCG.

The Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starts with the Adelaide Day-Night fixture on December 17.

India captain Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple is expecting their first child in January.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” a press release from BCCI read.

In 2018-19, Kohli led India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia. But the Aussies were without Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving bans.

Check all the details of India's tour of Australia 2020 -21 here - live streaming, TV telecast, full fixtures, squads, etc:

Telecast details

TV Listing: All the matches will be shown live on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Both the warm-up match will be live-streamed on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia's Live app.

Tour Schedule

Practice matches

1st practice, Australia A vs India A: At Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on December 6 (5:00 AM IST)

2nd practice, Australia A vs India: At SCG, Sydney from December 11 to 13 (9:30 AM IST)

ODIs

1st ODI: At SCG, Sydney on November 27 (9:10 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, first ODI HERE.

2nd ODI: At SCG, Sydney on November 29 (9:10 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, second ODI HERE.

3rd ODI: At Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 2 (9:10 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, third ODI HERE.

T20Is

1st T20I: At Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 4 (1:40 PM IST). Follow Australia vs India, first T20I HERE.

2nd T20I: At SCG, Sydney on December 6 (1:40 PM IST). Follow Australia vs India, second T20I HERE.

3rd T20I: At SCG, Sydney on December 8 (1:40 PM IST). Follow Australia vs India, third T20I HERE.

Tests

1st Test: At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 17 to 21 (9:30 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, first Test HERE.

2nd Test: At MCG, Melbourne from December 26 to 30 (5:00 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, second Test HERE.

3rd Test: At SCG, Sydney from January 7 to 11 (5:00 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, third Test HERE.

4th Test: At The Gabba, Brisbane from January 15 to 19 (5:30 AM IST). Follow Australia vs India, fourth Test HERE.

Squads

ODIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson (replaced by Andrew Tye), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-

keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

T20Is

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson (replaced by Andrew Tye), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and

wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Tests

Australia: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

