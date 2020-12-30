December 30, 2020
Corona
Tottenham Vs Fulham London Derby Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In Visitors' Camp

Tottenham's London derby with Fulham has become the latest Premier League game to fall foul of coronavirus

Omnisport 30 December 2020
Tottenham's clash with Fulham on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus cases in the visitors' camp - but the Premier League insist there is no reason to pause the season. (More Football News)

The match, scheduled to kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 18:00 GMT, is the third Premier League game this month to be called off due to COVID-19 - and the second this week.

Fulham reported a significant rise in positive tests on Tuesday and, with several players showing symptoms on the day of the game, requested that the London derby be rearranged to a later date.

The decision to officially postpone the match was made by the Premier League less than three hours before it was due to get under way.

More to follow..._

