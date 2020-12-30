Tottenham Vs Fulham London Derby Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In Visitors' Camp

Tottenham's clash with Fulham on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus cases in the visitors' camp - but the Premier League insist there is no reason to pause the season. (More Football News)

The match, scheduled to kick off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 18:00 GMT, is the third Premier League game this month to be called off due to COVID-19 - and the second this week.

Fulham reported a significant rise in positive tests on Tuesday and, with several players showing symptoms on the day of the game, requested that the London derby be rearranged to a later date.

The decision to officially postpone the match was made by the Premier League less than three hours before it was due to get under way.

More to follow..._

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine