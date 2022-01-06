Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis

Davinson Sanchez diverted a Kai Havertz shot into his own net while the second goal was a collective blunder between Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies. Tottenham play Chelsea in the return leg on January 12.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis
Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (L) duels for the ball with Chelsea's Timo Werner during their English League Cup semifinal first leg match on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T09:32:43+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 9:32 am

With Tottenham Hotspur's defenders giving away easy goals, Chelsea could restore tranquility while easing Romelu Lukaku back into the team. For Antonio Conte, though, it was a night of frustration on his return to Stamford Bridge four years after being fired by Chelsea as Tottenham lost 2-0 in the first leg of their English League Cup semifinal on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Kai Havertz’s shot after five minutes was inadvertently diverted into his own net by Davinson Sanchez. More absurd was the own goal in the 34th minute after Hakim Ziyech’s swung a free kick into the penalty area.

There were no Chelsea players around Tottenham duo Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies as they combined comically to gift the hosts a second goal. Tanganga’s attempt at a headed clearance came off the shoulder of Davies and past their own goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.

“We try to improve the personality, try to make less mistakes during the game,” Conte said. “Don’t lose stupid balls. This is part of a process and I repeat — I want to be very clear — in these games that we played since I was in charge, if you analyze the games, we struggle.”

There’s still a second leg to turn it around next Wednesday back on Tottenham’s home field. But the trip to west London on Wednesday, two months into Conte’s reign, reinforced the need to rebuild a team that is without a title since the 2008 League Cup

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“This type of game can show us the difference, the gap,” Conte said. “We struggled a lot and they showed to be much stronger than us. For sure, we are disappointed.” Collecting trophies — as Conte did in the Premier League and FA Cup — is familiar territory for reigning European champion Chelsea. So is the occasional off-field distraction.

Lukaku’s outburst in an interview aired last week, where he said he was unhappy with how he’s being used by Tuchel, led to the club’s record signing being dropped for Sunday’s Premier League draw against Liverpool.

Restored to the team after apologizing, the Belgium striker had a quiet first half with few touches until having a chance to head in a third before the break. In the second half, he managed a tame shot at Lloris. Most significantly, there was no sense of any dissent against him from Chelsea’s own fans.

“He was always involved in dangerous situations,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “He showed huge commitment in the defensive work which was important.” Arsenal or Liverpool await in the final but the outcome of their semifinal will be delayed with the first leg postponed until next week due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Chelsea’s ability to host Tottenham was not affected by announcing two coronavirus infections in the squad ahead of kickoff, with defender Thiago Silva and midfielder N’Golo Kante testing positive.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kai Havertz Antonio Conte London Chelsea (Football) Tottenham Hotspur League Cup Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Stuart Broad's Double Strike Derails Australia (242/5)

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Batter, Quits International Cricket With Immediate Effect

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli 'Is Definitely Getting Better,' Reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Statistical Highlights

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Statistical Highlights

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND: Pujara In Elite Club And Rahane's Unique Feat

SA Vs IND: Pujara In Elite Club And Rahane's Unique Feat

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 32nd half-century. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most 50-plus innings in Tests.

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Siddharth Rawal / Station Eleven might be the only pandemic-related TV show which portrays loss with such sincerity—a narrative of unspoken grief

Advertisement