Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Live Streaming: Full India Schedule, Events And Telecast Details

As PCI chief Deepa Malik said, India is "going to create history" at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Five years ago in Rio, India won four medals, including two gold, a silver and a bronze. This time, at the Japanese capital, India's realistic target is a minimum of 10. And the country has sent a strong contingent of 54 para-athletes. (More Sports News)

Indian para-athletes will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics. India's medal hopes lie on the likes of star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu -- both 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winners.

India has won 12 medals in total since it first took part in the 1972 edition and if the projected success materialises, the country could be among the top 25 in the medal tally this time, as against 43rd in 2016 with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Live streaming and TV telecast details

Eurosport channel will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics in India. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app. Doordarshan will also broadcast live events featuring Indian athletes.

Here's a look at India daily schedule

August 25

Table Tennis

Individual C3: Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

August 27

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Open: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open: Jyoti Baliyan

Powerlifting

Men's 65kg: Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50 kg: Sakina Khatun

Swimming

200 Individual Medley SM7: Suyash Jadhav

August 28

Athletics

Men's Javelin Thrown F57: Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47: Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Shooting

Men's R1 (10 m air rifle standing SH1): Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 (10m air rifle SH1) Avani Lekhara

Athletics

Men's Discus Throw F59: Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64: Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Shooting

Men's P1 (10m air pistol SH1): Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 (10 m air pistol SH1) Rubina Francis

Athletics

Men's High Jump T63: Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13: Simran

Women's Shot Put F34: Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Badminton

Men's Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's singles SU5: Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5: Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli

Athletics

Men's club throw F51: Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Badminton

Men's Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's singles SS6: Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4: Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli

Para-canoeing

Women's VL2: Prachi Yadav

Taekwondo

Women's K44-49kg: Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

Mixed P2-25 m pistol SH1: Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Athletics

Men's Shot Put F35: Arvind Malik

September 3

Swimming

50m Butterfly S7: Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Shooting

Men's R7 (50m rifle 3 positions SH1): Deepak Saini

Women's R8 (50m rifle 3 positions SH1): Avani Lekhara

Athletics

Men's High Jump T64: Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54: Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57: Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51: Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Shooting

Mixed R3 (10m air rifle prone SH1): Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara

Mixed P4 (50m pistol SH1): Akash Manish Narwak, Singhraj

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw F41: Navdeep Singh

September 5

Shooting

Mixed R6 (50 m rifle prone SH1): Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine