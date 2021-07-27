July 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Four New COVID-19 Cases In Games Village, Two Of Them Athletes

Tokyo Olympics: Four New COVID-19 Cases In Games Village, Two Of Them Athletes

With this, the total Games-related COVID cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village

PTI 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:01 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Four New COVID-19 Cases In Games Village, Two Of Them Athletes
Flags and banners hang from France and Italy team apartments in the Olympic athletes' village ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Tokyo Olympics: Four New COVID-19 Cases In Games Village, Two Of Them Athletes
outlookindia.com
2021-07-27T09:01:19+05:30

Four residents of the Olympic Games village, including two athletes, are among the seven new COVID-19 cases that the event organisers announced on Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

With this, the total Games-related COVID cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village.

The four fresh cases in the village include two Games-concerned personnel.

On Monday, Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer was forced to withdraw from after testing positive for the virus.

Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, pulled out of their second-round match on Monday following Rojer's positive test result.

The contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo include Czech republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands among others.

Of these, the Czech Republic is inquiring into possible health safety protocol violations by its contingent after four athletes tested positive for the virus, forcing withdrawals from beach volleyball and road cycling events.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WI Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets To Take Series 2-1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tokyo Japan Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos