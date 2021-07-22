Tokyo Olympics: Australia Shocks Argentina 2-0 In Men's Football

Two-time Olympic men's football champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. (More Sports News)



In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.



Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.



The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992. (AP)

