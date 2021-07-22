July 22, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Tokyo Olympics: Australia Shocks Argentina 2-0 In Men's Football

Tokyo Olympics: Australia Shocks Argentina 2-0 In Men's Football

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game

Associated Press (AP) 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:56 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tokyo Olympics: Australia Shocks Argentina 2-0 In Men's Football
Australia celebrate after Marco Tilio scored second goal against Argentina during a men's football match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan.
AP Photo/SIlvia Izquierdo
Tokyo Olympics: Australia Shocks Argentina 2-0 In Men's Football
outlookindia.com
2021-07-22T18:56:43+05:30

Two-time Olympic men's football champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. (More Sports News)

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal And 3 Others Get First Round Bye, Tough Draw For Other Indian Boxers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Tokyo Argentina national football team Argentina Australia Football Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos