Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Thomas Dennerby Picks 23-member Indian Women’s Football Squad For Friendlies In UAE, Bahrain

The 23-member Indian Women's Football squad, currently training in Jamshedpur, will play friendly games starting from October 2nd against four countries.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby feels these friendlies will be essential to gauge how the girls are progressing | File Photo

2021-09-27T17:49:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 5:49 pm

Indian women's football team chief coach Thomas Dennerby has named a 23-member squad for the upcoming friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain. (More Football News)

The team, which is currently camping in Jamshedpur, will travel to the UAE for two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates on October 2 and the Tunisia national team two days later.

The squad will then head to Bahrain, where they will play two friendlies against the country's national team on October 10 and the Chinese Taipei national team on October 13.

Dennerby said, "After training for about a month in Jharkhand, we are extremely happy to be going for these friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain.

"These matches will be essential for us to gauge how far the girls have progressed during the training camp, as they will be pitted against some tough teams.

 "We are all looking forward to these matches, and are thankful to the authorities for arranging them during such difficult circumstances in a pandemic."

 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom.

Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Sumati Kumari, Pyari Xaxa, Renu.

Football Women's Football India Women's Football India women's national football team
