November 15, 2020
Corona
The Greatest Sportsman The UK Has Produced - Hamilton Congratulated On F1 Achievement

Lewis Hamilton: Rio Ferdinand, Boris Johnson, Barcelona and Marc Marquez were among those congratulating the F1 champion on social media.

Omnisport 15 November 2020
Lewis Hamilton clinches record-equalling title at Turkish Grand Prix
2020-11-15T21:21:12+05:30

A brilliant victory at the Turkish Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton put the seal on a seventh Formula One title, sparking an outpouring of congratulations from across - and away from - the sporting world.

Hamilton navigated tough conditions at Istanbul Park to draw level with Michael Schumacher as the most successful drivers the series has ever seen, an achievement that understandably drew widespread praise.

The 35-year-old has this season used his platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement and promote equality in motorsport, and he took time out from celebrating to promote that message again.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand referred to his compatriot as "the greatest sportsman this country has ever produced", while United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson said he had made the nation proud.

It was four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who finished third behind Sergio Perez, that was first to congratulate Hamilton, though...

