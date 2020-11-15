The Greatest Sportsman The UK Has Produced - Hamilton Congratulated On F1 Achievement

A brilliant victory at the Turkish Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton put the seal on a seventh Formula One title, sparking an outpouring of congratulations from across - and away from - the sporting world.
Hamilton navigated tough conditions at Istanbul Park to draw level with Michael Schumacher as the most successful drivers the series has ever seen, an achievement that understandably drew widespread praise.
The 35-year-old has this season used his platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement and promote equality in motorsport, and he took time out from celebrating to promote that message again.
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand referred to his compatriot as "the greatest sportsman this country has ever produced", while United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson said he had made the nation proud.
It was four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who finished third behind Sergio Perez, that was first to congratulate Hamilton, though...
"We're witnessing you making history, man!"— Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020
A memory to last forever as Sebastian Vettel congratulates his friend and rival @LewisHamilton #TurkishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5LGvaby4k0
November 15, 2020
And he still has more chapters to come! @LewisHamilton https://t.co/6OQfMcRpn8 pic.twitter.com/BfKkQTZiOm— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 15, 2020
An impressive victory - well done @LewisHamilton ! You have made us all so proud https://t.co/2NYy3JlN0H— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020
So that's how you make history; turn the seemingly impossible into the merely extremely challenging! Super job @LewisHamilton Privilege to have seen the whole story. #f1 https://t.co/edRj7rGsYQ— Damon Hill (@HillF1) November 15, 2020
And of course, a huge congratulations to @LewisHamilton for being a seven times World Champion. What an achievement!— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 15, 2020
The most beautiful way to achieve this 7th @FIA @F1 Driver’s World Champion title @LewisHamilton . With all my admiration— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 15, 2020
#F1 #TurkishGP pic.twitter.com/fqurVQvTaD
Congratulations @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/LCazTfq6io— NBA UK (@NBAUK) November 15, 2020
Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2020
pic.twitter.com/yCUnIhtQMR
Congrats @LewisHamilton— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 15, 2020
Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalize. Very impressive
Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also
7 x World Champion – that’s insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. #TurkishGP #F1— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) November 15, 2020
Congratulations @LewisHamilton for winning your 7th World Title! Longevity is equal to experience, this is what inspires the world! https://t.co/u5gdqlDCru— Eliud Kipchoge - EGH (@EliudKipchoge) November 15, 2020
Congratulations @LewisHamilton !!! Huge achievement— Paddy Lowe (@paddylowe) November 15, 2020
Congrats @LewisHamilton !— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 15, 2020
