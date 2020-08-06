Ayodhya Ram Temple: Pakistani Cricketer Danish Kaneria's Message Finds Echoes In India

August 06, 2020
Pakistan cricketer Danish Kanerias' tweet on the 'bhoomi pujan' of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya impressed many Indians

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2020
Imagery of the Hindu deity Ram and 3-D portraits of the proposed Hindu temple are displayed on a digital billboard in Times Square on August 5, 2020
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
2020-08-06T18:43:29+05:30

Mankind's belief system is built around what is right and wrong, and on a broad spectrum - on the eternal fight between good and evil. That is the basis for every action, including how and what one tweets on even the least important matters. Then, there comes a time when everything matters, including the tweets, again. Social media is a beast. (More Cricket News)

One such moment came in the life of Danish Kaneria. On August 5, the tainted Pakistan cricketer, by sharing the 'beauty of Lord Rama', reflected in his own belief system, and in the process ended up talking about "the victory of right over the evil." Despite his misdemeanour in the cricket field, Kaneria still believes in the good deeds which will send a "wave of happiness" across the world.

READ: Lord Ram Ultimate Embodiment Of Human Values, Says Rahul Gandhi

One such wave swept across India on Wednesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony (bhoomi poojan) in Ayodhya for the Ram temple, the earthly abode of Lord Ram.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Kaif Tweets After Bhoomi Pujan, Fans React

Reacting to this "moment of great satisfaction", Kaneria, a Pakistani Hindu of Gujarati origin, took to popular social media platform and wrote: "The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today..."

It's his most famous tweet yet. Liked and retweeted by thousands, it, however, proved a means to attack Indian sports stars, mainly cricketers, who were evidently silent on the 'momentous' moment.

Here are some reactions, targetting Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma:

It's certain, Kaneria didn't want his tweet to be a means for fans to target Indian players. But, social media can be a beast, indeed.

