Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Stage Set For Grand Ceremony At Ayodhya, PM Modi To Arrive Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend the historic laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya.

The ceremony by Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, will be conducted today at 12:40 pm.

August 5 also marks the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, another key ideological plank for the saffron party.

Catch all the live udates here:

9:34AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya to take part in Ram Temple event.

9:23AM: Inside the venue of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya | PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event.

9:01AM: Meet The Man Who Designed Ram Mandir In Ayodhya | Driving down to Ayodhya to be a part of the historic ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony for Ram Temple on August 5, Ashish Sompura is elated. His father Chandrakant Sompura, now 78, had designed the Ram Mandir in 1989 at the request of the then Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief, late Ashok Singhal. Read the full story here.

8:53AM: Emotional Day For Me, Says LK Advani | A day before PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990. Read the full story here.

8:39AM: Before arriving at the site of the construction of Ram Temple, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi at around 11:40 am.

8:36AM: A group of women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held today in Ayodhya. “The matter of faith and freedom of religion is a personal choice and a fundamental freedom of every citizen."