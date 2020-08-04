PM Narendra Modi To Spend Nearly 3 Hours In Ayodhya On Bhoomi Pujan Day. Here's His Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony to mark the beginning of Ram temple construction.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests, including 135 seers, for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. However, on the dais, there will be just five people – Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

The prime minister will leave for Ayodhya on Wednesday morning and will spend around three hours there, according to the Hindustan Times. Here is PM Modi's full itinerary:

9:35 AM: Departure from New Delhi

10:35 AM: Landing at Lucknow airport, Uttar Pradesh

10:40 AM: Departure from airport to Ayodhya in helicopter

11:30 AM: Landing at Saket Colony helipad in Ayodhya

11:40 AM: Undertake darshan at Hanuman Garhi

12:00 PM: Reach Ramjanmabhoomi site and spend 10 minutes for Ram Lalla's darshan

12:15 PM: Tree plantation programme in the premises of Ram Mandir site

12:30 PM: Attend Bhoomi Poojan at Ram Mandir site

12:40 PM: Foundation stone laying ceremony

1:10 PM: Meeting members of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust including Swami Nrityagopal Das

2:05 PM: Leave for Saket Colony helipad

2:20 PM: Departure for Lucknow.