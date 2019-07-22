Asian Championships medallists Deepak (49kg) and Manisha Moun (57kg) put up flawless performances on Monday as a total of seven Indian boxers reached the quarter-finals of Thailand Open International Boxing in Bangkok.

Joining Deepak and Manisha were Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg), and India Open silver medallist Brijesh Yadav (81kg).

Also Read: Manisha Moun Humbles Reigning World Champion

In women's 75kg, Bhagyabati Kachari has already reached the quarters after receiving a first-round bye in a field of 10 boxers.

Deepak hardly broke a sweat against Morrocan Said Mortaji and notched up a commanding 5-0 win to book his place in the quarters. In 75kg, Ashish Kumar was made to work harder by local hope Aphisit Khankhokkruea as he was declared the winner by a split verdict of 4-1.

After winning her opening bout narrowly against Thailand's Panpatchara Somnuek, Manisha rebounded strongly to secure a unanimous 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Sajeewani Srimali advance to the last-eight.

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen was superb in her first bout against Australia's Tasmyn Benny whom she beat 5-0. Manju Rani was equally impressive and dominated Chantilath Daomayuly of Laos 5-0 while Brijesh Yadav sailed past Croatia's Matej Uremovic 5-0.

37 countries and 247 boxers have participated in this tournament to test themselves against some of the world's best ahead of the World Championships later in the year. 5 women's pugilists and 6 men's pugilists from India will be vying for medals at this tournament that will continue till July 27.