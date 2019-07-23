Thailand Open Boxing: India's Bhagyabati Kachari Enters Semifinals, Assures Medal

﻿
Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Huong 5-0 to make the medal rounds at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Tuesday.

23 July 2019
Bhagyabati Kachari won a gold at the India Open earlier this year. (Image for representational purpose only)
Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) assured India of at least a bronze medal at the Thailand International Boxing Tournament by advancing to the semifinals in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Bhagyabati, who won a gold at the India Open earlier this year, defeated Vietnam's Nguyen Huong 5-0 to make the medal rounds.

In the men's draw Ashish Kumar (69kg) entered the quarterfinals after easing past Croat Petar Cetinic 5-0 in his pre-quarterfinal bout.

In the last Indian bout of the day, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) also advanced to the quarterfinals after out-punching Botswana's George Molwantwa 5-0.

On Monday, Asian Championships silver-medallist Deepak Singh (49kg) and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among seven Indian boxers to enter the quarterfinals of the event.

Former India Open gold-medallist Manisha Moun (57kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), Strandja Cup silver-medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and India Open silver medallist Brijesh Yadav (81kg) were the other five Indian quarterfinalists.

(PTI)

