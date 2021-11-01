Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Kapil Dev Urges Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni To Lift Under-Performing India’s Morale

The 1983 World Cup-winning former Indian captain took a dig at current skipper Virat Kohli for his post-match comments after their loss against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2021: Kapil Dev Urges Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni To Lift Under-Performing India’s Morale
Team India mentor MS Dhoni (R) along with head coach Ravi Shastri (L) and bowling coach Bharat Arun during a training session in Dubai. | AP

Trending

T20 World Cup 2021: Kapil Dev Urges Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni To Lift Under-Performing India’s Morale
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T18:08:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 6:08 pm

The legendary Kapil Dev feels Virat Kohli’s admission of his team not being brave enough in the T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand is a ‘very weak statement’ and head coach Ravi Shastri along with mentor MS Dhoni should step up to lift the players’ morale. (More Cricket News)

India lost by eight wickets to the Black Caps in Dubai on Sunday night, severely jeopardising their chances of making the semifinals. The 62-year-old former captain said the big names will have to take responsibility for what is transpiring in the UAE.

“Obviously, it’s a very weak statement from a player as big as Virat Kohli. We all know and we believe that he has the hunger and desire to win games for the team,” he told 'ABP News'.

“But, if the body language of the team and thought process of the captain is like this, it’s very difficult to lift the mood of the players inside the dressing room,” he added referring to Kohli’s statement that his teammates were not brave enough with the bat, ball or in their body language.

“I would urge my friend Shastri and Dhoni to lift the team in this scenario, it is Dhoni’s job to talk to players and give them confidence,” he added.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

India now need to win big in all their remaining three group stage matches and hope for Afghanistan to upstage New Zealand for any chance of qualification.

Kapil said depending on other results is never a great situation to be in. “If we have to go through based on somebody else's performance, then I don't like it. If you have to be in the semis, do it on your own merit. I don't think it is a good idea to place your hopes on anyone else,” he said.

“...jab aap accha karte ho hum sab tareef karte hain. (But) some of the big names, the selectors will now have to take a hard look at them, whether the better performing youngsters should be considered. These big guys, if they don't make runs, they will face criticism,” he said but did not take any names.

Winless so far, India will take on Afghanistan in their third group engagement on Wednesday.

Tags

PTI Kapil Dev Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Dubai Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: England Look For Fourth Straight Win In Super 12

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: England Look For Fourth Straight Win In Super 12

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

India Can Call Them World's Best Only If They Beat Pakistan Regularly In Bilateral Cricket

India Can Call Them World's Best Only If They Beat Pakistan Regularly In Bilateral Cricket

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Outlook Web Desk / Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following repeated objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: England Look For 4th Win

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: England Look For 4th Win

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Outlook Web Desk / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement