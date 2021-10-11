Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive

Captain Sunil Chhetri scored his 77th international goal as seven-time champions India survived the Nepalese test in the 2021 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive
Sunil Chhetri, with the ball, once again proved India's saviour. He scored the lone goal in the Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 match. | Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)

Trending

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T02:14:05+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 2:14 am

India national football team registered first win of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2021 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Nepal in Male, Maldives on Sunday. (More Football News)

After two draws, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Sunil Chhetri & Co were staring at an early exit from the 13th edition of the regional tournament, which they have won seven times. The Blue Tigers have only once failed to qualify for the final, in 2013. And another draw or defeat against Nepal at the National Football Stadium would have put Igor Stimac's men in serious trouble.

On yet another frustrating day for India in the Maldives, India toyed with Nepal yet struggled to score. With 75 percent possession and 20 attempts on the goal, India could have decimated Nepal. But the all-important goal came as late as the 82nd minute with skipper Chhetri slotting home from a Brandon Fernandes-Farukh Choudhary one-two inside the box.

The goal helped Chhetri equalled football great Pele on 77 international goals each. The 37-year-old is now joint-fourth in the list of highest scorers among active footballers, sharing the slot with UAE's Ali Mabkhout. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (111) and Argentina's Lionel Messi (79) are the only players ahead of them.

Chhetri could have scored a brace in the match. But he missed an easy chance in the first half (33') when Suresh Wangjam fed him with a brilliant through ball. The skipper ended up missing the target from close range.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The win helped India moved to the third spot in the five-team table with five points from three matches. Nepal, after their first defeat of the campaign, are second. The Maldives, who will take on India in the final round-robin match, are top of the table. Both Maldives and Nepal have six points each but the hosts have a better goal difference. 

For India to make the final, Chhetri & Co will need to beat the Maldives. A big win against the defending champions will ensure an 8th successive final appearance for India.

But, if they play out a draw, then India will have six points. In that case, India will need other results to go their way, like Bangladesh (four points after three) beating Nepal. And it may not be enough as four teams will be on six points each. Then, who go through the final will be decided on goal difference.

And a defeat on Wednesday will put India out of their misery and return home early, thus allowing their star players to prepare for the big money Indian Super League.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Sunil Chhetri Pele Male Maldives Football India national football team SAFF Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

MS Dhoni Has His Say After CSK Beat DC To Enter IPL 2021 Final, Reveals What Worked For Him In Qualifer 1

MS Dhoni Has His Say After CSK Beat DC To Enter IPL 2021 Final, Reveals What Worked For Him In Qualifer 1

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly

MS Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL 2021 Final After Fifties By Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 2022 World Cup May Be His Last

Turkish Grand Prix: Valterri Bottas Claims Season's First Win As Max Verstappen Reclaims F1 Title Lead

Smriti Mandhana Will Become India Captain At Some Point: Ramesh Powar

Arjun Maini Finishes 2nd In First Race Of DTM Championships Season Finale

AUS Vs ENG: England Named 17-man Squad For Ashes Tour

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths And Weaknesses

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths And Weaknesses

MS Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL 2021 Final After Fifties By Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa - Highlights

MS Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL 2021 Final After Fifties By Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa - Highlights

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: India Women Lose By 14 Runs And Series 0-2

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: India Women Lose By 14 Runs And Series 0-2

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL Final After Fifties By Gaikwad, Uthappa

Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL Final After Fifties By Gaikwad, Uthappa

PTI / Chennai Super Kings produced a vintage performance to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement