Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli’s India As ‘Favourites’ To Lift T20 World Cup 2021 Title

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, all got runs as India defeated Australia by nine wickets in their T20 World Cup 2021 second warm-up game.

Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli’s India As ‘Favourites’ To Lift T20 World Cup 2021 Title
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures to his teammates during their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli’s India As ‘Favourites’ To Lift T20 World Cup 2021 Title
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T11:53:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 11:53 am

Seasoned Australia batter Steve Smith said a ‘terrific’ Indian team is packed with some serious match winners going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, alluding that Virat Kohli’s side will be one of the favourites to lift the title.

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS | BAN vs PNG Live Streaming 

India thumped Australia by eight wickets in a warm-up game with Rohit Sharma (60), K L Rahul (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (38) all getting some runs under their belts. Kohli did not lead the side but came out to bowl as India were still figuring out their sixth-bowling option.

“They’re a terrific side, they have got all bases covered and some serious match-winners in there,” Smith was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

“They’ve obviously been playing in these conditions during the last couple of months with the IPL so they’ll be used to that,” he added. Smith himself scored 57 off 48 balls in the game, crossing the 50-run mark for the first time since he struck 86 for NSW against Queensland in March.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

“It was nice to spend a bit of time in the middle again. It’s never easy when you're three down. You have to rebuild for a period there and I thought we did that pretty well. The partnerships with Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) were obviously important.”

Smith, who had given the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to an elbow injury, said he is feeling ‘good and ready to go now’. He featured in two games for the Delhi Capitals in the second leg of the recently concluded IPL.

“I haven’t obviously played too many games with the IPL but I’ve spent a lot of time in the nets and getting used to the conditions, which has been nice,” he said.

Tags

PTI Steve Smith Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Dubai Cricket Indian Cricket Team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Look To Seal Super-12 Berth

BAN vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Look To Seal Super-12 Berth

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie, A Former Captain Exposes Pakistan Cricket's 'Scapegoat' Politics

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket In Long Run: Misbah-ul-Haq

Champions League: Leroy Sane Scores Twice As Bayern Munich Thrash Benfica 4-0

Champions League: Veteran Gerard Pique Saves Barcelona From Early Elimination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner’s Injuries Mar Chelsea’s 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner’s Injuries Mar Chelsea’s 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Saves Manchester United With Late Winner Vs Atalanta

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Saves Manchester United With Late Winner Vs Atalanta

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch BAN Vs PNG Cricket Match

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch BAN Vs PNG Cricket Match

ISL Outfit East Bengal Beat I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala In Pre-season Friendly

ISL Outfit East Bengal Beat I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala In Pre-season Friendly

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement