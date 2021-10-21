Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch

Bangladesh start favourites against Papua New Guinea in Thursday's T20 World Cup 2021 Group B qualifying match in Muscat. Live streaming and live telecast of the BAN vs PNG will be available from 3:30 PM IST and 4 PM (Bangladesh time). (More Cricket News)

Stunned by Scotland in their first match, the Bangladesh national cricket team bounced back against hosts Oman in their second match. But their performance against unfancied Oman was still below par. Bangladesh can hardly afford to slip up against Papua New Guinea if they have to make the Super-12 stage from their group.

Bangladesh will look to put all three phases of the game together and hit ‘full throttle’ when they face Papua New Guinea with a place in the Super 12 on the line, according to batting coach Ashwell Prince.

Victory over PNG on Thursday would move Bangladesh to four points and if Scotland beat Oman later the same day, then the Bangladesh Tigers would qualify for the Super 12 as runners-up in Group B and move into Group 1 as team B2. However, if Bangladesh and Oman both win then three teams would be tied on four points, with net run-rate deciding who advances to the next stage.

Telecast details of BAN vs PNG T20 World Cup 2021 match

Here are the details of live telecast of BAN vs PNG: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Details of live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (digital devices and smart TVs)

Live streaming from 3:30 PM IST.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Jack Gardner.