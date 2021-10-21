Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch

Bangladesh will be favourites against Papua New Guinea in Thursday's T20 World up match today. Get here details of live streaming of BAN vs PNG.

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch
Bangladesh can't afford to slip up against Papua New Guinea in Muscat Thursday. Watch live streaming of BAN vs PNG. Details here. | AP

Trending

Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming Of T20 World Cup 2021 Match: Where To Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T11:28:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 11:28 am

Bangladesh start favourites against Papua New Guinea in Thursday's T20 World Cup 2021 Group B qualifying match in Muscat. Live streaming and live telecast of the BAN vs PNG will be available from 3:30 PM IST and 4 PM (Bangladesh time). (More Cricket News)

Stunned by Scotland in their first match, the Bangladesh national cricket team bounced back against hosts Oman in their second match. But their performance against unfancied Oman was still below par. Bangladesh can hardly afford to slip up against Papua New Guinea if they have to make the Super-12 stage from their group.

Bangladesh will look to put all three phases of the game together and hit ‘full throttle’ when they face Papua New Guinea with a place in the Super 12 on the line, according to batting coach Ashwell Prince.

Victory over PNG on Thursday would move Bangladesh to four points and if Scotland beat Oman later the same day, then the Bangladesh Tigers would qualify for the Super 12 as runners-up in Group B and move into Group 1 as team B2. However, if Bangladesh and Oman both win then three teams would be tied on four points, with net run-rate deciding who advances to the next stage.

Telecast details of BAN vs PNG T20 World Cup 2021 match 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Here are the details of live telecast of BAN vs PNG: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Details of live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (digital devices and smart TVs)

Live streaming from 3:30 PM IST.

Squads: 

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Jack Gardner.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah Oman Cricket T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Look To Seal Super-12 Berth

BAN vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Look To Seal Super-12 Berth

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie, A Former Captain Exposes Pakistan Cricket's 'Scapegoat' Politics

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

Steve Smith Hails Virat Kohli’s India As ‘Favourites’ To Lift T20 World Cup 2021 Title

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket In Long Run: Misbah-ul-Haq

Champions League: Leroy Sane Scores Twice As Bayern Munich Thrash Benfica 4-0

Champions League: Veteran Gerard Pique Saves Barcelona From Early Elimination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner’s Injuries Mar Chelsea’s 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner’s Injuries Mar Chelsea’s 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Saves Manchester United With Late Winner Vs Atalanta

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Saves Manchester United With Late Winner Vs Atalanta

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch BAN Vs PNG Cricket Match

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup: How To Watch BAN Vs PNG Cricket Match

ISL Outfit East Bengal Beat I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala In Pre-season Friendly

ISL Outfit East Bengal Beat I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala In Pre-season Friendly

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement