BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

Favourites in group B, the Bangladesh national cricket team must be back to winning ways if they have to make the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. The defeat against Scotland hurt Bangladesh and the Tigers need to believe in their abilities in limited-overs cricket to get past Oman in Muscat tonight and brace up for more serious challenges in the tournament ahead. Oman will be no cakewalk for Mahmudullah's Bangladesh. The T20 World Cup co-hosts battered Papua New Guinea in their opening game and now have the advantage of a solid run-rate too. There is no dearth of experience in Team Bangladesh. In Shakib Al Hasan, they have one of top all-rounders of the world and the entire squad has been playing a lot of cricket. So, there should not be any complaint of rustiness. Tighter death bowling will be key for Bangladesh and Oman will surely feel the heat tonight. The hosts have to plug the fielding lapses in order to see Bangladesh in the eye. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs OMN here.

(SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | PNG vs SCO)

The passion. The support. The energy. ðÂÂÂ¤© Some brilliant scenes at the Oman Cricket Academy ground ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ #BANvOMN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mDc5fMWYNj — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2021

23:30 PM IST: Bangla win

That's it. It's all over as Bangladesh win by 26 runs against Oman to keep their hopes alive in this T20 World Cup. Mustafizur was pick of the bowlers as he took 4/36 while Shakib Al Hasan bagged three.

23:21 PM IST: Fizz strikes

Two more wickets for Mustafizur Rahman in the same over. Oman 115/9 after 19 overs. Need 39 in the last over.

23:13 PM IST: Two In Two for Shakib

Shakib gets in the act. He dismisses two in two balls as Oman are 106/7 after 16.5 overs. Naseem Khusi and Ayaan Khan are his scalps.

23:07 PM IST: Oman going down the barrel

Another one bites the dust. Oman going down the barrel slowly. Saifuddin dismisses Sandeep Goud. Oman 104/5 after 16 overs

22:51 PM IST: Shakib gets Jatinder

Big big moment in the match. Shakib Al Hasan gets the big wicket of Jatinder Singh, caught by Liton Das for 33-ball 40. Oman 90/4 after 13 overs.

22:35 PM IST: Jatinder Singh shines

At the halfway stage, Oman are cruising to 70/2 after 10 overs. Jatinder Singh is going strong at 30 not out.

22:14 PM IST: Oman steady ship

Mustafizur strikes at the right time. He gets his second wicket in the form of Kashyap Prajapati (21). Jatinder Singh (11*) still in the middle. Oman 47/2 after 6 overs.

21:55 PM IST: Fizz strikes

Mustafizur strikes with his first ball, traps Aqib Ilyas for 6. Oman 12/1 after 1.1 overs.

21:35 PM IST: Oman bundle Bangla for 153

Bangladesh lose their last seven wickets for 41 runs to be all out for 153 in 20 overs. Brilliant comeback by the Oman bowlers. Bilal Khan and Fayaz Butt took three wickets each while Kaeemullah scalped two for Oman.

21:23 PM IST: Fayyaz Butt strikes

From 120/4 in 16 overs, Bangladesh suddenly see them stuttering at 138/8 in 18.2 overs. Fayyaz Butt gets Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammed Saifuddin of consecutive deliveries.

21:11 PM IST: Double strike

Two quick wickets for Oman in an over. After dismissing Afif Hossain in the first ball of the 17th over, Kaleemullah now has the dangerous Mohammad Naim for 64. Bangladesh 127/6 after 17 overs.

20:53 PM IST: Shakib departs, Naim scores fifty

The partnership is finally broken. Shakib Al Hasan falls short of the crease for 42. Mohammad Naim brings up his fifty. Brilliant knock under pressure. Nurul Hasan also departs in the same over. Bangladesh 112/4 after 15 overs.

20:44 PM IST: Shakib, Naim lead Bangla

Looks like Mahmudullah's decision to bat first have worked for Bangladesh. With Mohammad Naim and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease, the Bangla Tigers have two set batters in the middle and aim for a big score.

20:32 PM IST: Bangla going strong

At halfway stage, Bangladesh are going strong with Mohammad Naim (32*) and Shakib Al Hasan (22*) leading the charge. Bangladesh 63/2 after 10 overs.

20:17 PM IST: Naim, Shakib lead Bangladesh surge

After initial setbacks, Mohammad Naim (25*) is the leading Bangladeshi surge along with Shakib Al Hasan (8*) in the company. Naim was also given a reprieve when he was dropped by Jatinder Singh on the boundary. Bangladesh 41/2 after 7 overs.

20:02 PM IST: Bangladesh lose two

Oh dear! Oh dear! Bangladesh have lost Mahedi Hasan now for a four-ball duck as he gives a simple return catch to Fayyaz Butt. Bangladesh 21/2 after 4.3 overs.

19:53 PM IST: Liton departs

Liton Das's poor form with the bat continues. The right-hander falls plumb in front off the bowling of Bilan Khan for 6. The Oman pacer has been brilliant with the new ball and he did just what is needed. Bangladesh 11/1 after 3 overs.

19:19 PM IST: Group equation

This is a must-win situation for Bangladesh. Scotland have gone one step closer to qualifying for Super 12 with a win over PNG and if Oman stun Bangladesh tonight, then the hosts are through along with Scots. For Bangladesh, they not only have to win but also improve their net run rate.

19:12 PM IST: Playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

19:05 PM IST: Toss