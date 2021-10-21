Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
BAN vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangladesh Look To Seal Super-12 Berth

Follow live cricket scores of T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea in Muscat. BAN face a must-win game.

Bangladesh will start favourites vs Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup group match in Muscat today. Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PNG here. | ICC-Getty

2021-10-21T13:57:40+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:57 pm

Group B of the T20 World Cup 2021 is pregnant with possibilities. Bangladesh, Scotland and Oman all have a realistic chance of making the Super-12 stage of the ICC men's T20 World Cup. Having lost to Scotland in their opening game, Bangladesh face a must-win contest against winless Papua New Guinea. The result of this match at the Al Amerat ground in Muscat will have an impact on the Oman vs Scotland match Thursday evening. Victory over PNG on Thursday would move BAN to four points and if Scotland beat Oman later the same day, then the Bangladesh Tigers would qualify for the Super 12 as runners-up in Group B and move into Group 1 as team B2. However, if Bangladesh and Oman both win then three teams would be tied on four points, with net run-rate deciding who advances to the next stage. Despite defeats to Oman and Scotland so far, Papua New Guinea can still mathematically qualify for the next stage if they beat Bangladesh and Oman lose, although there would also need to be a huge turnaround in net run-rate.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Jack Gardner

