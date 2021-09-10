Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Aiden Markram Power South Africa to 163/5

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Aiden Markram Power South Africa to 163/5

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Aiden Markram Power South Africa to 163/5
Sri Lanka have already clinched the ODI series 2-1. Follow here live cricket scores of SL vs SA first T20 in Colombo

Follow live updates and cricket scores of first t20 international match between Sri Lanka and South Africa here

Trending

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Aiden Markram Power South Africa to 163/5
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T20:58:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm

After winning the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa, the momentum now shifts towards the shortest format of the game for Sri Lanka as the Islanders aim to build momentum towards the ICC T20 World Cup starting in October. It is debatable that Sri Lanka’s win over the Indian cricket team in T20Is a couple of months back over a series of COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp leading to few key players in isolation. The hosts will be bolstered by the return of Kusal Perera who recovered from COVID-19 and Sri Lanka would be looking to polish off some rough edges before they face Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener. For the Proteas, Quinton de Kock is returning to the side while Keshav Maharaj will continue to lead. Temba Bavuma has been ruled out. For both sides, this is the final chance to take a deep insight into the things before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Follow here live cricket scores of the first Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20.

Live Scorecard | Streaming News

8: 15 PM IST:  Innings Break - South Africa put 163/5 in 20 overs

7:00 PM IST:  Toss - Sri Lanka opt to bat first.  

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Olympic Power Broker Sheikh Ahmad Found Guilty Of Forgery, Linked To Bogus Kuwaiti Coup Plot

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Fastest Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas In First Practice

Manchester Test Fallout: Did Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Pay Enough Heed To BCCI's Health Protocols?

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Qualify For Knockouts; Army Green Drub Jamshedpur FC

Manchester United Vs Newcastle: Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Pressure On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For Start

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari Urges Cricket Australia Not To Isolate Them Globally

ECB CEO Tom Harrison Blames Indian Players’ Anxiety for Fifth Test Cancellation in Manchester

Photo Gallery

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

Steve Smith Believes Delhi Capitals Can Reach IPL 2021 Final in The UAE

Steve Smith Believes Delhi Capitals Can Reach IPL 2021 Final in The UAE

US Open 2021, Women's Singles Final: Emma Raducanu Vs Leylah Fernandez - Preview

US Open 2021, Women's Singles Final: Emma Raducanu Vs Leylah Fernandez - Preview

Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan In T20 World Cup Following Rashid Khan’s Resignation

Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan In T20 World Cup Following Rashid Khan’s Resignation

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 1st T20: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 1st T20: Where To See Live Action

Read More from Outlook

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Mail had long gone digital. Photography itself had decidedly moved out of the confines of physical film by the 1990s. Money was bound to follow them into the ether. Cryptocurrency is the new global moolah. Is India ready to cash in on the $2.36 trillion market?

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

With Priyanka Tibrewal in the fray, the BJP is likely to make political violence by the ruling party on BJP members and supporters as their key poll issue, a senior leader of the BJP's state unit said. Tibrewal had contested the March-April 2021 assembly general election from Entally constituency in Kolkata but lost by a massive margin of 58,257 votes.

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

The Indians were reluctant to play the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford after a support staff has tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

Indo-Russia discussion at BRICS 2021 focused on Afghanistan. Security talks on priority list

Advertisement