After winning the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa, the momentum now shifts towards the shortest format of the game for Sri Lanka as the Islanders aim to build momentum towards the ICC T20 World Cup starting in October. It is debatable that Sri Lanka’s win over the Indian cricket team in T20Is a couple of months back over a series of COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp leading to few key players in isolation. The hosts will be bolstered by the return of Kusal Perera who recovered from COVID-19 and Sri Lanka would be looking to polish off some rough edges before they face Oman in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener. For the Proteas, Quinton de Kock is returning to the side while Keshav Maharaj will continue to lead. Temba Bavuma has been ruled out. For both sides, this is the final chance to take a deep insight into the things before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Follow here live cricket scores of the first Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20.

8: 15 PM IST: Innings Break - South Africa put 163/5 in 20 overs

7:00 PM IST: Toss - Sri Lanka opt to bat first.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi