Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener
South Africa's Aiden Markram was in good nick against Sri Lanka in the T20 series opener on Friday in Colombo. | File photo

Despite opener Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 66, Sri Lanka fell short by 28 runs in the first T20 international in Colombo

Trending

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T12:12:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:12 pm

Aiden Markram hit 48 off 33 balls to propel South Africa to a 28-run win over Sri Lanka in their three-match T20 series opener. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the three-match series. The visitors made 163-5 before restricting Sri Lanka to 135/6. 

Scorecard | More Cricket News   

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks gave South Africa a solid start by sharing 73 runs for the first wicket. Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga struck in quick succession, removing de Kock (36) and Hendricks (38) to reduce the visitors to 79-2.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana trapped Heinrich Klaasen (2) lbw as South Africa fell to 87/3. However, Markram and David Miller (26 off 15) rebuilt the innings, sharing 65 runs for the fourth wicket off 35 deliveries. Markram hit one four and two sixes in his innings. Hasaranga had 2/23 in four overs.

South Africa’s bowlers were tight from the start, preventing Sri Lanka from scoring freely. Avishka Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal gave the home team a modest start with a 34-run opening partnership before Fernando (11) was run out in the sixth over.

In the next over Bhanuka Rajapaksa was out to the first ball, trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj. Charith Asalanka (6 off 19) tried to increase the scoring rate and was caught in the deep by Dwaine Pretorius off left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Chandimal remained not out for his career-best 66. His 54-ball innings included five fours and two sixes. Maharaj took 1/19 in four overs in his first T20I, claiming the wicket with his first delivery. Shamsi, Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje all took a wicket each. The second T20 is on Sunday.

Tags

PTI Keshav Maharaj Quinton de Kock Sri Lanka South Africa Cricket Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Chelsea Suffer Major Setback As Christian Pulisic Out For 10 Days With Ankle Injury

Kapil Dev Hails MS Dhoni’s India Comeback for T20 World Cup As ‘Special Case’

Benjamin Mendy Rape Case: Manchester City Defender To Go Under Trial On January 24 Next Year

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Eduardo Camavinga Racism: Spanish TV Apologies To Real Madrid Player

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

Biennial World Cup: Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann Against New FIFA Plan

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings Make Individual Travel Plans To UAE

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar. Foreign ministers of India and Australia-- S Jaishankar and Marise Payne-- held talks on Saturday ahead of the inaugural 'two-plus-two' ministerial dialogue between both the countries. It is learnt that the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific figured in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Crypto has gone from being a byproduct of digital disruption to a $1-trillion asset class. India doesn’t want to be left behind as the world begins to embrace crypto. But creating the necessary regulatory framework isn’t easy.

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

Djokovic A Win Away From Calendar Slam

World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

On the anniversary of 9/11, we replug an essay wrote by Shahrukh Khan. It’s classic ‘SRK speak’ on what it is to be a Muslim icon.

Advertisement